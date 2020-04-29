Biotechnology
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 29

    April 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36
points higher at 5,994 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * IAG: British Airways plans to cut more than a quarter of its jobs due to
the coronavirus crisis, parent company IAG said on Tuesday, forecasting
that passenger numbers will take years to recover.
    * UNILEVER:  Unilever, L'Oreal and Estee Lauder
are among firms vying to buy British makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices jumped, trimming some of this week's losses, after
U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and on expectations demand will increase
as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns.

    * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher as the dollar weakened amid plans to ease
major economies out of coronavirus lockdowns, while investors awaited any
forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in
the day.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.9% at a near seven-week high on
Tuesday, as hopes that major economies will ease lockdown measures helped
investors look past dire quarterly earnings reports from oil major BP and lender
HSBC.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
    
 AstraZeneca                      Q1 2020 Earnings Release
 Barclays                         Q1 2020 Earnings Release
 Destiny Pharma                   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Dixons Carphone                  Pre-Close Business Update
 Elementis                        Trading Statement Release
 GlaxoSmithKline                  Q1 2020 Earnings Release
 N Brown Group                    Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Next                             Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 Persimmon                        Trading Statement Release
 Proactis Holdings                Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Standard Chartered               Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement Release
 Synthomer                        Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 WPP                              Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 
        
