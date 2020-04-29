UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points higher at 5,994 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * IAG: British Airways plans to cut more than a quarter of its jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, parent company IAG said on Tuesday, forecasting that passenger numbers will take years to recover. * UNILEVER: Unilever, L'Oreal and Estee Lauder are among firms vying to buy British makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. * OIL: U.S. oil prices jumped, trimming some of this week's losses, after U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and on expectations demand will increase as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns. * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher as the dollar weakened amid plans to ease major economies out of coronavirus lockdowns, while investors awaited any forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.9% at a near seven-week high on Tuesday, as hopes that major economies will ease lockdown measures helped investors look past dire quarterly earnings reports from oil major BP and lender HSBC. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: AstraZeneca Q1 2020 Earnings Release Barclays Q1 2020 Earnings Release Destiny Pharma Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Dixons Carphone Pre-Close Business Update Elementis Trading Statement Release GlaxoSmithKline Q1 2020 Earnings Release N Brown Group Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Next Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release Persimmon Trading Statement Release Proactis Holdings Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Standard Chartered Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement Release Synthomer Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release WPP Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)