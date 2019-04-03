UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 3

April 3 - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,396 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser's Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor received a 69 percent pay rise last year, following an improvement in the company's performance after three tough years. * SUPERDRY: Superdry named its co-founder and former boss Julian Dunkerton as interim chief executive officer on Tuesday after a majority of the British fashion group's board stepped down. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as a weaker dollar offset pressure on the metal, which recovered from a four-week low in the previous session, while a rally in equities to multi-month highs capped bullion's safe-haven demand. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday, holding firm despite an industry report showing that U.S. inventories rose unexpectedly last week, with supply cuts and sanctions supporting the market. * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.01 percent higher at 7391.12 on Tuesday as exporter stocks benefited from a weakening pound on rising fears of a no-deal exit as parliament rejected all Brexit alternatives again. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ferrexpo Full year result CMC Markets Trading Statement Topps Tiles Trading Statement Melrose Capital Markets Day Topps Tiles Trading Statement AA Plc Full year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V)