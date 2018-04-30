FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17
points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GLENCORE: Glencore's mining subsidiaries in the Democratic
Republic of Congo have been served freezing orders for alleged unpaid royalties
of nearly $3 billion by a company affiliated with Israeli billionaire Dan
Gertler, Glencore said on Friday.
    * SAINSBURY'S: Sainsbury's and Walmart's Asda are in talks
to create Britain's biggest supermarket group, a combination which would surpass
Tesco's grocery market share and be worth up to 15 billion pounds
($20.7 billion). 
    Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the biggest shareholder in J Sainsbury, is
supportive of merger talks between the British supermarket chain and rival
Walmart's Asda, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
    * INTERSERVE: Interserve is expected to report a significant full-year loss
when it reports its results on Monday, The Times reported. (bit.ly/2HEVndl)
    * WPP: The boss of Kantar, the data and market research division of
advertising giant WPP, has been sounding out backers for a potential 3.5
billion pounds ($4.8 billion) management buyout of the unit, The Times reported.

    WPP's digital boss Mark Read will get the chance to stake his claim to the
top job at the world's biggest advertising company when he helps to present its
first set of results without founder Martin Sorrell on Monday.
    * BRITAIN-GDP: Britain's economy suffered its weakest growth since 2012 in
early 2018, with heavy snow only partly to blame, prompting investors to slash
their bets on a Bank of England rate rise next month.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up early Monday as the U.S. dollar steadied after
a recent run of gains, weighed down by a decline in the benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Monday as a rising rig count in the United
States pointed to higher production, but prices held near more than three-year
highs and were on track to rise for a second consecutive month.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 7,502.21 on Friday, as
British shares climbed after weaker than expected GDP data triggered a slide in
sterling, while Royal Bank of Scotland shares fell after its first-quarter
results.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 WPP Plc                       Q1 Trading Statement
 Interserve                    FY results
 Nostrum Oil & Gas             Q1 2018 Operational Update
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
