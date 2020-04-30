UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 43 points higher at 6,158 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared expanded use of GlaxoSmithKline's Zejula as a first option to keep advanced ovarian cancer at bay in women who have responded to chemotherapy. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday it was doing what it could to offer government-backed loans to businesses being hammered by the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. * JD WETHERSPOON: British pubs group JD Wetherspoon plans to raise 141 million pounds ($175.91 million) in a share placing as it tries to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced all pubs to close. * INSURERS: Top insurers face a potential multi-million pound lawsuit from British pubs, hotels, restaurants and leisure groups, who allege that legitimate business interruption claims have been rejected. * UK CAR OUTPUT: The British car industry faces losing output worth more than 8 billion pounds due to the coronavirus outbreak, which cut production in March by a third, falling to its lowest level since 2009, an industry body said on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, building on big gains in the previous session on signs the U.S. crude glut is not growing as fast as expected and that gasoline demand battered by COVID-19 restrictions is starting to pick up. * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Thursday as risk appetite improved after positive trial results of an experimental COVID-19 treatment and a jump in oil prices, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's vow to support the battered economy underpinned the safe-haven metal. * EX-DIVS: London Stock Exchange Group will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.62 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue-chip index closed 2.6% higher, while midcap stocks gained 3.3% on Wednesday as encouraging news on a potential COVID-19 treatment and a surge in shares of lenders Barclays and Standard Chartered following results added to a strong rally in equities this month. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ConvaTec Group Q1 2020 Trading Statement EVRAZ Q1 2020 Trading Update Fastjet Full Year 2019 Trading Statement G4S Q1 2020 Trading Statement Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Statement Howden Joinery Group Q1 2020 Trading Statement International Personal Finance Q1 2020 Trading Statement J Sainsbury Full Year 2020 Earnings Release James Fisher and Sons Trading Statement Kaz Minerals Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement Lancashire Holdings Q1 2020 Trading Statement Lloyds Banking Group Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement Morses Club Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Ocean Outdoor Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Pebble Beach Systems Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Reckitt Benckiser Q1 2020 Trading Statement Schroders Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement St. James's Place Q1 2020 New Business Announcement UP Global Sourcing Holdings Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Verona Pharma Q1 2020 Earnings Release Westminster Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines ($1 = 0.8015 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)