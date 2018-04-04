FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
April 4, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8
points lower at 7,023 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * WPP: British advertising group WPP Plc said on Tuesday it was
conducting an investigation in response to an allegation of personal misconduct
against its chief executive, Martin Sorrell, who denied wrongdoing.
    * BRITAIN RETAIL: British shop prices dropped in March at the fastest pace
in more than a year, adding to signs that inflation pressure caused by the
pound's post-Brexit drop is fading away, an industry survey showed on
Wednesday.
    * PSA/UK: French carmaker PSA Group plans to begin production of
Peugeot and Citroen delivery vans at its newly acquired Opel/Vauxhall division's
Luton plant in England, a company source said on Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Wednesday on expectations for a build-up in
U.S. crude inventories, but Russian government comments on prospects for
stepping up cooperation with OPEC to coordinate output cuts braked steeper
declines. Brent crude futures dipped to $67.96 per barrel, down 16
cents, or 0.23 percent, after it rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices gained on Wednesday, as investors stayed away from risk
assets after the United States slapped tariffs on $50 billion worth imports from
China, raising the stakes in a growing trade showdown with Beijing.
    * The UK blue chip index ended down 0.37 percent at 7,030.46 points on
Tuesday, in line with other European bourses at the start of the second
quarter.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 TOPPS TILES PLC           Q2 2018
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.