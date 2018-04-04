UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,023 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * WPP: British advertising group WPP Plc said on Tuesday it was conducting an investigation in response to an allegation of personal misconduct against its chief executive, Martin Sorrell, who denied wrongdoing. * BRITAIN RETAIL: British shop prices dropped in March at the fastest pace in more than a year, adding to signs that inflation pressure caused by the pound's post-Brexit drop is fading away, an industry survey showed on Wednesday. * PSA/UK: French carmaker PSA Group plans to begin production of Peugeot and Citroen delivery vans at its newly acquired Opel/Vauxhall division's Luton plant in England, a company source said on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Wednesday on expectations for a build-up in U.S. crude inventories, but Russian government comments on prospects for stepping up cooperation with OPEC to coordinate output cuts braked steeper declines. Brent crude futures dipped to $67.96 per barrel, down 16 cents, or 0.23 percent, after it rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices gained on Wednesday, as investors stayed away from risk assets after the United States slapped tariffs on $50 billion worth imports from China, raising the stakes in a growing trade showdown with Beijing. * The UK blue chip index ended down 0.37 percent at 7,030.46 points on Tuesday, in line with other European bourses at the start of the second quarter. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TOPPS TILES PLC Q2 2018 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)