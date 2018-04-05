UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 98 points higher at 7,132 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * FAROE/DNO: Norwegian oil firm DNO, which early on Wednesday bought a 15.4 percent stake in Faroe Petroleum, said after market close that it aims to further raise its holdings in the British company to around 25 percent. * ANGLO AMERICAN: The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais slapped a 125.6 million real ($37.73 million) fine on Anglo American on Wednesday for pollution caused by one of two spills last month from a pipeline that carries iron ore from the company's Minas-Rio mine. * VEDANTA: Vedanta Resources, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, and other miners can transport already mined iron ore from Goa on which royalties have been paid, India's top court ruled on Wednesday, providing relief to the state's miners. * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton, said on Thursday it had made a final decision to leave the World Coal Association (WCA) over differences on climate change but would remain a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. * BRITAIN AUTOS: British new car registrations fell by around 15.6 percent compared with a year earlier in the important selling month of March, after demand for diesel cars slumped by over a third, according to preliminary industry data released on Thursday. * GHANA MINING: Ghana plans to review its process for granting corporate tax exemptions to mining and oil companies as part of measures to eliminate fraud and boost revenues, its vice president said on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: Aviva, Direct Line, Ferguson, Old Mutual , Pearson, St James's Place, DS Smith, Smiths Group, Smith & Nephew and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.1 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, despite global trade worries denting appetite for risky assets, as investors piled into defensive sectors which make up a large part of the UK index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Electrocomponents Plc Pre Close Trading Statement For Full-Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)