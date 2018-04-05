FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 5, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 98
points higher at 7,132 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * FAROE/DNO: Norwegian oil firm DNO, which early on Wednesday
bought a 15.4 percent stake in Faroe Petroleum, said after market close
that it aims to further raise its holdings in the British company to around 25
percent.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais slapped a 125.6
million real ($37.73 million) fine on Anglo American on Wednesday for
pollution caused by one of two spills last month from a pipeline that carries
iron ore from the company's Minas-Rio mine.
    * VEDANTA: Vedanta Resources, controlled by billionaire Anil
Agarwal, and other miners can transport already mined iron ore from Goa on which
royalties have been paid, India's top court ruled on Wednesday, providing relief
to the state's miners.
    * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton, said on Thursday it had
made a final decision to leave the World Coal Association (WCA) over differences
on climate change but would remain a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

    * BRITAIN AUTOS: British new car registrations fell by around 15.6 percent
compared with a year earlier in the important selling month of March, after
demand for diesel cars slumped by over a third, according to preliminary
industry data released on Thursday.
    * GHANA MINING: Ghana plans to review its process for granting corporate tax
exemptions to mining and oil companies as part of measures to eliminate fraud
and boost revenues, its vice president said on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: Aviva, Direct Line, Ferguson, Old Mutual
, Pearson, St James's Place, DS Smith, Smiths
Group, Smith & Nephew and Taylor Wimpey  will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.1
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, despite
global trade worries denting appetite for risky assets, as investors piled into
defensive sectors which make up a large part of the UK index.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Electrocomponents Plc           Pre Close Trading Statement For Full-Year
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.