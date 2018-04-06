UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points lower at 7,161 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * CONGO MINING: International mining companies have insisted that Democratic Republic of Congo amend portions of a new mining code to respect exemptions they were granted by its predecessor. * COPPER: Copper rose 1.4 percent on Thursday as fading concerns over the prospect of a trade war between China and the United States sparked a bounce in cyclical assets, driving European stocks up more than 2 percent. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of new tariffs on China reignited fears of a trade war between the world's two biggest economies. * The UK blue chip index ended up 2.4 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day gain since June 2016, as the threat of a trade war between the United States and China appeared to fade. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)