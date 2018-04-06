FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 6, 2018 / 5:24 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 38
points lower at 7,161 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * CONGO MINING: International mining companies have insisted that Democratic
Republic of Congo amend portions of a new mining code to respect exemptions they
were granted by its predecessor.            
    * COPPER: Copper rose 1.4 percent on Thursday as fading concerns over the
prospect of a trade war between China and the United States sparked a bounce in
cyclical assets, driving European stocks up more than 2 percent.            
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat
of new tariffs on China reignited fears of a trade war between the world's two
biggest economies.            
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 2.4 percent on Thursday, its biggest
one-day gain since June 2016, as the threat of a trade war between the United
States and China appeared to fade.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.