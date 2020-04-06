Apparel & Accessories
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6

    April 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures up 2.40% on Monday.
    
    * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: A retired High Court judge has been appointed to
re-review compensation paid by Lloyds Banking Group to victims of one
of Britain's biggest banking scandals after an earlier review found victims were
likely paid too little.  
    * BRITISH BANKS: British banks Barclays and RBS confirmed
that shareholders will not be able to attend their annual general meetings in
person due to coronavirus social distancing rules.
    * BURBERRY: High-end British fashion brand Burberry has turned over
its production to make protective gowns for healthcare workers tackling the
coronavirus outbreak, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.
    * BP: BP Plc cut production at its three largest U.S. refineries by
about 15% because of the shrinking availability of storage for the products that
cannot be sold as consumers stay off the roads to stall the coronavirus
pandemic, sources familiar with operations at the plants said on Friday.

    * NMC HEALTH: The new executive chairman of hospital operator NMC Health
 vowed on Saturday to work with authorities in Britain and the United
Arab Emirates to recover misused funds and called on the company's creditors for
a debt standstill.
    * NMC HEALTH: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) applied to
Britain's High Court on April 2 to appoint joint administrators for troubled
hospital operator NMC Health, the bank said in a bourse filing on Saturday.

    * HSBC: HSBC shareholders in Hong Kong are mulling calling for an
extraordinary meeting with management and taking possible legal action against
the bank's scrapping of dividend payments.
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: UK aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce will abandon its targets on
profits, cash and deliveries, and suspend its dividend, due to the coronavirus
outbreak, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 1.2%, its fifth weekly decline
in six on Friday, with insurers leading losses after a European Union regulator
urged them to halt shareholder payouts, while oil stocks retreated after a
recent surge.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that
Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements
for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is
affecting their business.
 M Winkworth Plc                          Full Year 2019 Earnings
 Corero Network Security Plc              Full Year 2019 Earnings
 Smiths Group Plc                         Half Year 2020 Earnings
    
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
