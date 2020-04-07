Consumer Goods and Retail
April 7, 2020 / 5:16 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 7

2 Min Read

    April 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at
5,583 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * WH Smith: British retailer WH Smith said on Monday it was placing
shares of about 13.7% of the company's ordinary share capital to get it through
the coronavirus crisis.  
    * OIL: Oil rose amid hopes that the world's biggest producers of crude will
agree to curtail production as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global
economy, even as analysts cautioned the cuts may do little to boost demand.

    * UK shares surged 3.1% on Monday, led by battered travel stocks, insurers
and housebuilders, as investors welcomed signs of slowing increases in
coronavirus-related deaths in the worst-affected parts of western Europe.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that
Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements
for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is
affecting their business.
 Zotefoams         ZTF.L      Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Alliance Pharma   ALAPH.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 ASOS PLC          ASOS.L     Half Year 2020 Earnings Release  
 Plus500           PLUSP.L    Q1 Trading Statement
 HomeServe         HSV.L      Full Year 2020 Trading Statement 
  
   
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below