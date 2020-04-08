London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

    April 8 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points lower
at 5,676, on Wednesday according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ASOS: British online fashion retailer ASOS Plc said on Tuesday it
was raising equity and extending debt facilities to shore up its finances in
case of a prolonged business downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

    * BARCLAYS: Britain's Barclays and Spain's Banco Sabadell
on Tuesday said senior executives would give up some of their pay, joining a
list of European banks where bosses have made such a gesture as part of efforts
to combat the new coronavirus.
    * FASTJET: South African budget airline Fastjet Plc said on Tuesday
it has enough resources to cover its operational needs until June-end, as it
announced job cuts and a reduction in salaries in an effort to survive the
COVID-19 pandemic.
    * BHP: BHP Group, said that a "small number" of its total
workforce had been confirmed with COVID-19, but it had not impacted operations
at any of its operations. 
    * BP: Golar LNG Ltd said on Tuesday that it received a force
majeure notice from a BP Plc unit seeking to delay taking delivery of a
floating liquefied natural gas facility by a year.  
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady as a stronger dollar countered risk-off
sentiment stemming from fading optimism over signs of a slowing spread of the
new coronavirus amid rising deaths.
    * OIL: Oil bounced back on Wednesday, with U.S. crude jumping over $1,
lifted by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on
Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have crumbled amid the
coronavirus pandemic. 
    * The UK blue-chip index settled 2.2% higher on Tuesday as signs of
coronavirus infections easing in the worst-hit regions of Europe boosted energy,
banking and battered travel stocks.
         
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Camellia                           Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Impact Healthcare REIT             Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Tesco                              Full Year 2020 Earnings 
 Robert Walters                     Half Year 2020 Earnings 
 A.G.Barr                           Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 APi Group                          Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 MHP SE                             Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
