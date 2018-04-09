FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
points higher at 7,209 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROYAL MAIL: The chief executive of Britain's Royal Mail will step
down from the role this year, Sky News reported on Sunday bit.ly/2H3iWeO.
 
    * ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin is preparing to appoint three banks to manage a
possible London stock market listing of the luxury car manufacturer that could
value it at between 4 billion pounds and 5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion to $7
billion), according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
    * TATA STEEL/THYSSENKRUPP: India's Tata Steel would consider
taking a majority stake in its planned European steel joint venture with
Germany's Thyssenkrupp after the business has publicly listed,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
    * BRITAIN/BREXIT: Britain's Brexit transition deal last month has boosted
confidence among finance chiefs at some of the country's leading companies, a
survey published on Monday showed.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session down 0.2 percent at 7,183.64
points on Friday as latest salvo in a trade row between the U.S. and China
weighed on the index, though the damage was limited as mining and bank stocks
fell while utilities made gains.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Centamin             Q1 Production Results
        
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
