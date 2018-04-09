UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points higher at 7,209 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL MAIL: The chief executive of Britain's Royal Mail will step down from the role this year, Sky News reported on Sunday bit.ly/2H3iWeO. * ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin is preparing to appoint three banks to manage a possible London stock market listing of the luxury car manufacturer that could value it at between 4 billion pounds and 5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion to $7 billion), according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. * TATA STEEL/THYSSENKRUPP: India's Tata Steel would consider taking a majority stake in its planned European steel joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp after the business has publicly listed, according to two sources familiar with the matter. * BRITAIN/BREXIT: Britain's Brexit transition deal last month has boosted confidence among finance chiefs at some of the country's leading companies, a survey published on Monday showed. * The UK blue chip index ended the session down 0.2 percent at 7,183.64 points on Friday as latest salvo in a trade row between the U.S. and China weighed on the index, though the damage was limited as mining and bank stocks fell while utilities made gains. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Centamin Q1 Production Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)