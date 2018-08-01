UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points at 7,737 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: A former HSBC executive has won a British court battle against the U.S. government over his extradition, according to the judge's ruling published on Tuesday. * RBS: Britain's financial watchdog should get new powers to regulate business loans after it was unable to punish Royal Bank of Scotland for its "deficient" treatment of customers, lawmakers said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices came under pressure on Wednesday as news that the Trump administration has plans to propose higher tariffs on Chinese goods stoked demand for the U.S. dollar. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. stockpiles of crude unexpectedly rose, and as economic growth slowed, especially in Asia, amid the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,748.76 on Tuesday, as hopes that the United States and China would avert a trade war lifted global stock markets and helped British shares close on a six-week high and post a monthly gain for July. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rio Tinto PLC Half Year Earnings Release Aggreko PLC Half Year Earnings Release St. James's Place PLC Half Year Earnings Release St. James's Place PLC Q2 New Business Announcement Dignity PLC Half Year Earnings Release Man Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release BAE Systems PLC Half Year Earnings Release Lloyds Banking Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release Next PLC Q2 Trading Statement Release BBA Aviation PLC Half Year Earnings Release Capita PLC Half Year Earnings Release Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)