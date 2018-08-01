FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12
points at 7,737 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * HSBC: A former HSBC executive has won a British court battle
against the U.S. government over his extradition, according to the judge's
ruling published on Tuesday.
    * RBS: Britain's financial watchdog should get new powers to regulate
business loans after it was unable to punish Royal Bank of Scotland for
its "deficient" treatment of customers, lawmakers said on Tuesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices came under pressure on Wednesday as news that the Trump
administration has plans to propose higher tariffs on Chinese goods stoked
demand for the U.S. dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S.
stockpiles of crude unexpectedly rose, and as economic growth slowed, especially
in Asia, amid the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,748.76 on Tuesday,
as hopes that the United States and China would avert a trade war lifted global
stock markets and helped British shares close on a six-week high and post a
monthly gain for July.
    UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Rio Tinto PLC                               Half Year Earnings Release
 Aggreko PLC                                 Half Year Earnings Release
 St. James's Place PLC                       Half Year Earnings Release
 St. James's Place PLC                       Q2 New Business Announcement
 Dignity PLC                                 Half Year Earnings Release
 Man Group PLC                               Half Year Earnings Release
 BAE Systems PLC                             Half Year Earnings Release
 Lloyds Banking Group PLC                    Half Year Earnings Release
 Next PLC                                    Q2 Trading Statement Release
 BBA Aviation PLC                            Half Year Earnings Release
 Capita PLC                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC             Half Year Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
