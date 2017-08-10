FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 10
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 5:41 AM / in 2 months

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 10

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45
points on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters.
    
    * BP: Australia's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it was concerned BP
Plc's plan to buy the petrol stations of grocery giant Woolworths Ltd
 would hurt competition, a sign it may block the A$1.8 billion ($1.4
billion) deal.
    * SKY: Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has said he is considering
withdrawing his support for Twenty-First Century Fox's attempt to take
over Sky, saying he believes the 11.7 billion pound ($15.20 billion)
deal undervalues the British broadcaster.
    * SSE: British energy utility SSE has hedged 1.2 billion pounds
($1.56 billion) of longevity risk in two of its defined benefit pension schemes,
adviser Hymans Robertson said on Thursday.
    * BHP: The rise of electric vehicles is driving the world's biggest mining
house, BHP, to switch gears and invest heavily in its
long-suffering nickel business.
    * PENSION INSURANCE CORP: Specialist annuity provider Pension Insurance Corp
(PIC) is interested in buying books of UK annuity policies which are closed to
new customers, its head of strategic development David Collinson told Reuters on
Wednesday.
    * WORLDPAY: U.S. credit card processing company Vantiv secured a
deal to buy British-based rival Worldpay for 8 billion pounds ($10.4
billion) on Wednesday in a bid to create a $29 billion global payments
powerhouse.
    * EX-DIVS: Anglo American, AstraZeneca,Barclays, BP
, BT Group, Diageo, Direct Line, Fresnillo
, GKN Plc, GlaxoSmithKline, Informa, Lloyds
Banking Group, Royal Dutch Shell A, Royal Dutch Shell B
, Rio Tinto and Rentokil Initial will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 41.30 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    
    * Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session down 0.6
percent at 7,498.06, broadly in line with a negative European market. Britain's
top share index was shaken from its summer lull on Wednesday as geopolitical
tensions hit equity markets globally, sending investors into safe-havens such as
gold mining stocks, while an earnings update weighed on shares in G4S.

    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 EVRAZ plc                             Half Year 2017 EVRAZ plc Earnings
                                       Release
 Tritax Big Box REIT PLC               Half Year 2017 Tritax Big Box REIT PLC
                                       Earnings Release
 Capital & Regional PLC                Half Year 2017 Capital & Regional PLC
                                       Earnings Release
 Vitec Group PLC                       Half Year 2017 Vitec Group PLC
                                       Earnings Release
 Hill & Smith Holdings                 Half Year 2017 Hill & Smith Holdings
 PLC                                   PLC Earnings Release
 Cineworld Group PLC                   Half Year 2017 Cineworld Group PLC
                                       Earnings Release
 Card Factory PLC                      Q2 2017 Card Factory PLC Trading
                                       Statement Release
 Amec Foster Wheeler PLC               Half Year 2017 Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
                                       Earnings Release
 Pagegroup PLC                         Half Year 2017 Pagegroup PLC Earnings
                                       Release
 Derwent London PLC                    Half Year 2017 Derwent London PLC
                                       Earnings Release
 
            
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.