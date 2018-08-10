FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 5:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index         is seen opening down 4
points at 7,738 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: Mining heavyweight BHP                  said on Thursday a federal
court in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais approved an agreement between miner
Samarco and Brazil authorities, marking a milestone in the legal battle over a
deadly 2015 dam failure.             
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair Holdings Plc         is bracing for its biggest-ever
one-day strike on Friday with pilots based in five European countries set to
walk out, forcing the cancellation of about one in six of its daily flights at
the height of the holiday season.             
      A Dutch court on Thursday rejected a case from Ryanair         seeking to
block pilots in the Netherlands from joining a wider European strike scheduled
for Friday at the airline to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective
labour agreement.             
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower at 7,741.77 on Thursday, 
as several heavyweight stocks went ex-dividend, while disappointing earnings
sent travel operator TUI down sharply.             
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
