UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7,738 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining heavyweight BHP said on Thursday a federal court in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais approved an agreement between miner Samarco and Brazil authorities, marking a milestone in the legal battle over a deadly 2015 dam failure. * RYANAIR: Ryanair Holdings Plc is bracing for its biggest-ever one-day strike on Friday with pilots based in five European countries set to walk out, forcing the cancellation of about one in six of its daily flights at the height of the holiday season. A Dutch court on Thursday rejected a case from Ryanair seeking to block pilots in the Netherlands from joining a wider European strike scheduled for Friday at the airline to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower at 7,741.77 on Thursday, as several heavyweight stocks went ex-dividend, while disappointing earnings sent travel operator TUI down sharply. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)