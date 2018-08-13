FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 5:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 35
points at 7,632 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * J SAINSBURY: Robert Halfon, a senior Tory MP, has called for an
independent fuel price watchdog after concerns that a proposed merger of Asda
and J Sainsbury Plc will raise petrol and diesel costs, the Times
reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2vFW0vb)
 
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A group of British lawmakers has criticised the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for not taking further action against Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc  after an investigation into the bank's
treatment of business customers.
    * CHEMRING: An explosion at Chemring Group Plc's military hardware
factory near Salisbury, Wiltshire left one person dead on Friday, the British
defence equipment maker tweeted on Saturday.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct International Plc's move to buy House
of Fraser            department store is facing regulatory scrutiny as the sale
leaves numerous workers facing potential pension cuts, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 7,667.01 on Friday, as a
currency crisis in Turkey deepened and Russia's rouble extended losses, dragging
exposed stocks down.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Plus500                   HY Earnings
 Clarkson                  HY Earnings
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
