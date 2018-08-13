UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 35 points at 7,632 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * J SAINSBURY: Robert Halfon, a senior Tory MP, has called for an independent fuel price watchdog after concerns that a proposed merger of Asda and J Sainsbury Plc will raise petrol and diesel costs, the Times reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2vFW0vb) * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A group of British lawmakers has criticised the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for not taking further action against Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc after an investigation into the bank's treatment of business customers. * CHEMRING: An explosion at Chemring Group Plc's military hardware factory near Salisbury, Wiltshire left one person dead on Friday, the British defence equipment maker tweeted on Saturday. * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct International Plc's move to buy House of Fraser department store is facing regulatory scrutiny as the sale leaves numerous workers facing potential pension cuts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 7,667.01 on Friday, as a currency crisis in Turkey deepened and Russia's rouble extended losses, dragging exposed stocks down. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Plus500 HY Earnings Clarkson HY Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)