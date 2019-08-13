UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 14 points higher at 7,241 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * NATIONAL GRID: Britain's energy regulator has asked National Grid for an urgent interim report into the power cut which caused chaos across the country on Friday. * DIAGEO: A European subsidiary of British beverage giant Diageo Plc signed a joint venture deal with state-run Cuba Ron SA on Monday to market Santiago de Cuba Rum, in defiance of U.S. efforts to dissuade investment in the Communist-run country. * BREXIT: The United States would enthusiastically support a no-deal Brexit if that is what the British government decided to do, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday during a visit to London aimed at reassuring Britain over UK-U.S. ties. * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output. * GOLD: Gold prices scaled their highest in more than six years on Tuesday, as concerns around protests in Hong Kong and an Argentine currency crash amid fears of global economic slowdown, prompted investors to move away from riskier assets. * London's FTSE 100 surrendered early gains on Monday, ending 0.4% lower, with Asia-focused shares particularly badly hit by worries over protests in Hong Kong, while tour company Thomas Cook plunged after updating on its recapitalisation plans. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marshall Motor Holdings Half Year Earnings Release John Menzies PLC Half Year Earnings Release Mears Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release H & T Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release Card Factory PLC Q2 Trading Statement Release Plus500 Ltd Half Year Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)