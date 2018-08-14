FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
August 14, 2018 / 5:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20
points at 7,662 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SPORTS DIRECT:  Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc is
promising to pay suppliers to House of Fraser only for goods sold since Friday,
when the sportswear retailer took over the department stores, The Times reported
on Monday. (bit.ly/2B5Cu0w)
    * ESURE: Britain's esure is in advanced talks over a possible 1.17
billion pound ($1.49 billion) bid from Bain Capital Private Equity, the
insurance company said on Monday, sending its shares more than 30 percent
higher.
    * WPP: WPP is set to move out of its central London headquarters
after 30 years, in another break with the past following the departure in April
of founder and CEO Martin Sorrell from the world's largest advertising company.

    * ARTEMIS: UK asset manager Artemis, which holds a 6 percent stake in LumX
Group Ltd through its Artemis Alpha Trust, is trying to exit
its holding, Financial Times reported on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/2w5toLg)
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,642.45 on Monday, as
the Turkish currency crisis continued to rattle global markets while a possible
1.17 billion pound bid for esure sent shares in the insurance company surging
over 30 percent.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Antofagasta              Half Year 2018 Earnings
 esure Group              Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Mears Group              Half Year 2018 Earnings
 John Menzies             Half Year 2018 Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.