UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 points at 7,662 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc is promising to pay suppliers to House of Fraser only for goods sold since Friday, when the sportswear retailer took over the department stores, The Times reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2B5Cu0w) * ESURE: Britain's esure is in advanced talks over a possible 1.17 billion pound ($1.49 billion) bid from Bain Capital Private Equity, the insurance company said on Monday, sending its shares more than 30 percent higher. * WPP: WPP is set to move out of its central London headquarters after 30 years, in another break with the past following the departure in April of founder and CEO Martin Sorrell from the world's largest advertising company. * ARTEMIS: UK asset manager Artemis, which holds a 6 percent stake in LumX Group Ltd through its Artemis Alpha Trust, is trying to exit its holding, Financial Times reported on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/2w5toLg) * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,642.45 on Monday, as the Turkish currency crisis continued to rattle global markets while a possible 1.17 billion pound bid for esure sent shares in the insurance company surging over 30 percent. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Antofagasta Half Year 2018 Earnings esure Group Half Year 2018 Earnings Mears Group Half Year 2018 Earnings John Menzies Half Year 2018 Earnings