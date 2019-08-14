Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2019 / 5:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 14

3 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 21
points higher at 7,272 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GLENCORE: Global commodity miner and trader Glencore on Wednesday
lost its case to stop Australian tax authorities using business information that
was leaked as part of the so-called Paradise Papers. The ruling potentially
opens the door for Glencore to receive a backdated tax bill.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair's directly employed pilots in Ireland agreed to
attend mediated talks starting on Wednesday to avert a strike their trade union
said would go ahead next week if the airline does not properly address a pay
claim.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday on disappointing economic data from
China and a rise in U.S. crude inventories, erasing some of the sharp gains in
the previous session on signs of an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

    * GOLD: Gold steadied on Wednesday, consolidating around the key $1,500
level, buoyed by uncertainty around political risks such as the unrest in Hong
Kong amid global growth concerns, while a slight easing of the Sino-U.S. trade
tensions kept prices in check.    
    * UK's FTSE 100 ended 0.3% higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier
losses, after the United States said it would delay tariffs on some Chinese
products, offering respite to investors who had been gripped with fears over the
trade dispute.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Hochschild Mining PLC                     Half Year Earnings Release
 Avast PLC                                 Half Year Earnings Release
 Prudential PLC                            Half Year Earnings Release
 Indigovision Group PLC                    Half Year Earnings Release
 Lookers PLC                               Half Year Earnings Release
 CLS Holdings PLC                          Half Year Earnings Release
 Balfour Beatty PLC                        Half Year Earnings Release
 Admiral Group PLC                         Half Year Earnings Release
 Bank of Georgia Group PLC                 Half Year Earnings Release
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines             

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below