UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,629 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland will pay $4.9 billion to settle U.S. claims that it misled investors on residential mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2008, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday, adding this was the largest penalty imposed on a bank for misconduct during the financial crisis. * SPORTS DIRECT: Workers at a key warehouse that supplies to House of Fraser are refusing to work over delivery payment terms with Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc, The Times reported late on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2PaoR30) * RYANAIR: German union Verdi will meet Ryanair in Dublin on Wednesday to start pay talks for around 1,000 cabin crew working in Germany for Europe's largest low-cost airline, it said. * BT/INFORMA: BT has approached Informa chief executive Stephen Carter as a possible replacement for Gavin Patterson and is keen to announce a new CEO by the end of October, Sky News reported late on Tuesday. * BHP: The union for Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper mine operated by BHP, said on Tuesday it was closer to a contract agreement and would extend talks another day with the company in hopes of averting a planned strike, though health benefits and some other sticking points must be ironed out before a deal can be reached. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 7,611.64 points on Tuesday after a choppy session, weighed down notably by lower copper prices as fallout from the Turkish lira crisis that has rattled global markets since Friday eased. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Admiral Group Half Year 2018 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Half Year 2018 Balfour Beatty Half Year 2018 Hochschild Mining Half Year 2018 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)