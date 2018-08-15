FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
August 15, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17
points higher at 7,629 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland will pay $4.9 billion to settle U.S.
claims that it misled investors on residential mortgage-backed securities
between 2005 and 2008, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday, adding this
was the largest penalty imposed on a bank for misconduct during the financial
crisis.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Workers at a key warehouse that supplies to House of Fraser
           are refusing to work over delivery payment terms with Mike Ashley's
Sports Direct International Plc, The Times reported late on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2PaoR30)
    * RYANAIR: German union Verdi will meet Ryanair in Dublin on
Wednesday to start pay talks for around 1,000 cabin crew working in Germany for
Europe's largest low-cost airline, it said.
    * BT/INFORMA: BT has approached Informa chief executive
Stephen Carter as a possible replacement for Gavin Patterson and is keen to
announce a new CEO by the end of October, Sky News reported late on Tuesday.

    * BHP: The union for Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper mine
operated by BHP, said on Tuesday it was closer to a contract agreement
and would extend talks another day with the company in hopes of averting a
planned strike, though health benefits and some other sticking points must be
ironed out before a deal can be reached.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 7,611.64 points on
Tuesday after a choppy session, weighed down notably by lower copper prices as
fallout from the Turkish lira crisis that has rattled global markets since
Friday eased.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Admiral Group                     Half Year 2018
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals             Half Year 2018
 Balfour Beatty                    Half Year 2018
 Hochschild Mining                 Half Year 2018
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.