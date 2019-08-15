Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15

    Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 52
points lower at 7,096 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair's directly employed pilots in Ireland will strike
for 48 hours next week, the Irish pilots' union Forsa/IALPA said on Wednesday,
after mediated talks failed to bring an agreement with the company over the
union's pay proposals.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct has followed up a statement
announcing the departure of its auditor Grant Thornton with another saying its
board was comfortable with its latest accounts.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays is no longer providing banking services to
major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters, ending a relationship that started in March last year as the exchange
expanded in Europe.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, adding to sharp overnight losses as U.S.
crude inventories unexpectedly rose, fears of recession mounted and economic
data out of China and Europe disappointed.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday, as investors flocked to safer havens
after an inverted U.S. bond yield curve pointed to new recession fears following
poor economic data from Germany and China.
    * EX-DIVS: Anglo American, Ashtead, Aviva, Evraz
, HSBC, Legal & General, Mondi, Phoenix
, Pearson, RBS, Shell, Segro and
Standard Life will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 29.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
    * Britain's FTSE 100 tumbled to its lowest in more than two months on
Wednesday after the yields on 10-year U.S. and UK government bonds fell below
two-year equivalents for the first time since the financial crisis, signalling
mounting fears of recession. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
 Marshalls PLC                           Half Year Earnings Release
 Kaz Minerals PLC                        Half Year Earnings Release
 Georgia Capital PLC                     Half Year Earnings Release
 GVC                                     Half Year Earnings Release
 GEM Diamonds                            Trading Update Release Statement
 
