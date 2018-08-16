FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 5:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20
points at 7,518 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RANK GROUP: British bingo and casino operator Rank Group's
full-year pre-tax profit fell more than 40 percent, its Hong Kong-listed owner
Guoco Group Ltd said in a statement on Thursday.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Philip Day, owner of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group, is
in discussions with landlords to take over several House of Fraser stores in a
move that could anger the chain's new owner, Sports Direct International Plc
, The Times reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2MNd9tv
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American Plc expects to obtain
licenses to expand its Minas-Rio multibillion-dollar iron ore mine in Brazil by
June next year, the company's CEO for Brazil Ruben Fernandes told Reuters on
Wednesday.
    * BHP: Brazil's Samarco Mineração SA, owned by Vale SA and BHP
Billiton Ltd, expects to pay up to 2 billion reais ($512.5 million) this
year to 19,000 families affected by the 2015 mining disaster in the state of
Minas Gerais, the foundation created to pay the victims said on Wednesday. 

    * GLENCORE: QHG Oil Ventures, a joint venture between Qatar Investment
Authority and Glencore GLEN.L, has valued a 14.2 percent stake in Rosneft, which
it is selling, at 7.4 billion euros ($8.4 billion), a QHG financial statement
showed on Wednesday.
    * TULLOW OIL: Oil production from Tullow Oil's offshore Tweneboa,
Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) field in Ghana is expected to hit full output capacity
of 80,000 barrels a day by 2020, a local manager said on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: Anglo American, Ashtead Group, Aviva,
Evraz, HSBC, Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group
, Pearson, Reckitt Benckiser, Schroders, Segro
, Standard Life Aberdeen will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 17.13 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.7 percent at 7,497.87 points on
Wednesday, as emerging markets stress and a sharp selloff in commodities drove
down stocks across Europe, with investors running scared after trade spat
deepened between Turkey and the United States.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Marshalls PLC               Half Year 2018 
 Kingfisher PLC              Q2 2018 Trading Statement
 Kaz Minerals PLC            Half Year 2018
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
