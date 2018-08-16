UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 points at 7,518 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * RANK GROUP: British bingo and casino operator Rank Group's full-year pre-tax profit fell more than 40 percent, its Hong Kong-listed owner Guoco Group Ltd said in a statement on Thursday. * SPORTS DIRECT: Philip Day, owner of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group, is in discussions with landlords to take over several House of Fraser stores in a move that could anger the chain's new owner, Sports Direct International Plc , The Times reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2MNd9tv * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American Plc expects to obtain licenses to expand its Minas-Rio multibillion-dollar iron ore mine in Brazil by June next year, the company's CEO for Brazil Ruben Fernandes told Reuters on Wednesday. * BHP: Brazil's Samarco Mineração SA, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, expects to pay up to 2 billion reais ($512.5 million) this year to 19,000 families affected by the 2015 mining disaster in the state of Minas Gerais, the foundation created to pay the victims said on Wednesday. * GLENCORE: QHG Oil Ventures, a joint venture between Qatar Investment Authority and Glencore GLEN.L, has valued a 14.2 percent stake in Rosneft, which it is selling, at 7.4 billion euros ($8.4 billion), a QHG financial statement showed on Wednesday. * TULLOW OIL: Oil production from Tullow Oil's offshore Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) field in Ghana is expected to hit full output capacity of 80,000 barrels a day by 2020, a local manager said on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: Anglo American, Ashtead Group, Aviva, Evraz, HSBC, Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group , Pearson, Reckitt Benckiser, Schroders, Segro , Standard Life Aberdeen will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 17.13 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.7 percent at 7,497.87 points on Wednesday, as emerging markets stress and a sharp selloff in commodities drove down stocks across Europe, with investors running scared after trade spat deepened between Turkey and the United States. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marshalls PLC Half Year 2018 Kingfisher PLC Q2 2018 Trading Statement Kaz Minerals PLC Half Year 2018 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)