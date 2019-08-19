UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 29 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * IMPERIAL BRANDS: Investors demand change at Imperial Brands - FT (on.ft.com/30g4W7X) * RBS: RBS hides Natwest data breach from customers - The Times (bit.ly/2NgHCD9) * OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Monday following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists and as traders looked for any signs that Sino-U.S. trade tensions could ease. * GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Monday due to a stronger U.S. dollar and a recovery in equities, as major central banks around the world hinted at more stimulus, easing fears about a sharp economic downturn. * UK shares rebounded on Friday after the London Stock Exchange's longest outage in years, with more stimulus plans from China bolstering the blue-chips and increased optimism about Britain avoiding a disruptive no-deal Brexit lifting the mid-caps. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BHP Group Plc Full-Year Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)