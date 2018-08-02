FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 5:27 AM / in 2 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 26
points at 7,627 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
            
    * RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Mali's government has granted Randgold Resources
 a 50 percent corporate tax reduction for the next four years at its
Gounkoto mine, the Africa-focused gold miner said on Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday, recovering from the previous session's
fall as the U.S. dollar edged lower against the Japanese yen.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, steadying after losses over the past two
days from a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories and renewed concerns
over trade friction between the U.S. and China.
    * EX-DIVS: Micro Focus, Relx and Unilever will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
2.74 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent lower at 7,652.91 on Wednesday,
as mining and materials shares sold off on a slide in metals prices after the
Trump administration threatened further tariffs on China.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        
 Sage Group PLC                              Q3 Trading Statement
 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC                    Half Year Earnings 
 RSA Insurance Group PLC                     Half Year Earnings 
 Spirent Communications plc                  Half Year Earnings 
 Serco Group PLC                             Half Year Earnings 
 RPS Group PLC                               Half Year Earnings 
 Mitchells & Butlers PLC                     Q3 Trading Statement
 Countrywide PLC                             Half Year Earnings 
 Merlin Entertainments PLC                   Half Year Earnings 
 Barclays PLC                                Half Year Earnings 
 Aviva PLC                                   Half Year Earnings 
 London Stock Exchange Group PLC             Interim 2018
                                             Earnings 
 Inmarsat PLC                                Half Year Earnings 
 ConvaTec Group PLC                          Half Year Earnings 
        
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
