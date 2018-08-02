UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 26 points at 7,627 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Mali's government has granted Randgold Resources a 50 percent corporate tax reduction for the next four years at its Gounkoto mine, the Africa-focused gold miner said on Wednesday. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday, recovering from the previous session's fall as the U.S. dollar edged lower against the Japanese yen. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, steadying after losses over the past two days from a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories and renewed concerns over trade friction between the U.S. and China. * EX-DIVS: Micro Focus, Relx and Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.74 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent lower at 7,652.91 on Wednesday, as mining and materials shares sold off on a slide in metals prices after the Trump administration threatened further tariffs on China. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sage Group PLC Q3 Trading Statement Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Half Year Earnings RSA Insurance Group PLC Half Year Earnings Spirent Communications plc Half Year Earnings Serco Group PLC Half Year Earnings RPS Group PLC Half Year Earnings Mitchells & Butlers PLC Q3 Trading Statement Countrywide PLC Half Year Earnings Merlin Entertainments PLC Half Year Earnings Barclays PLC Half Year Earnings Aviva PLC Half Year Earnings London Stock Exchange Group PLC Interim 2018 Earnings Inmarsat PLC Half Year Earnings ConvaTec Group PLC Half Year Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)