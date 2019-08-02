UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 82 points lower at 7,503 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GOALS SOCCER: Five-a-side football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres Plc will disclose on Friday that the accounting crisis ‎which caused its shares to be suspended in March dates back a decade, Sky News reported on Thursday. * U.S.-CHINA: U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1, sharply escalating a bruising trade war between the world's largest economies and jolting financial markets. * STERLING: Sterling sank to a 30-month low on Thursday below $1.21, hurt by a stronger dollar, renewed worries about a no-deal Brexit and reduced Bank of England forecasts for British economic growth. * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 2% on Friday, rebounding from their biggest fall in years after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed more tariffs on Chinese imports, intensifying the trade war between the world's two biggest economies and crude consumers. * GOLD: Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Friday, as investors locked in profit after U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh salvo in the year-long trade spat with China increased demand for the safe-haven metal in the previous session. * London's FTSE 100 ended flat on Thursday despite a profit miss from Shell and dampened hopes of big U.S. interest rate cuts, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index slipped after Brexit worries led the Bank of England to cut its growth forecasts. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Airea Half Year Earnings Release BT Group Q1 Trading Statement Release Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Half Year Earnings Release Royal Bank of Scotland Group Half Year Earnings Release Essentra Half Year Earnings Release IAG Half Year Earnings Release Pets at Home Group Q1 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)