August 20, 2018 / 5:50 AM / a few seconds ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
lower at 7,555 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * Insurer Prudential plans to consolidate all non-British European
insurance business in its Dublin subsidiary as part of preparations for
Britain's exit from the European Union, a letter to clients seen by Reuters
showed.
    * Dalmore Capital, Equitix enter bid conduct agreement for John Laing
Infrastructure Fund offer.
    * The union representing workers of Chilean copper mine Escondida, operated
by BHP, signed a new collective labor contract on Friday, ending the
risk of a strike that could have paralyzed the world's biggest copper mine.

    * The co-founder of fashion brand Superdry is donating a million
pounds ($1.28 million) to the campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit
agreement as Britain prepares to outline in more detail how a no-deal outcome
would work.
    * The search for Esure's next chief executive has been delayed by
the company's agreement to be taken over by US private equity giant Bain Capital
for 1.2 billion pounds, according to the Telegraph bit.ly/2N0sYxb.
    * British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is
working on a strategy to reduce the number of brands in India to around 20 from
130, and bring in more patented products from the parent to the country,
according to Business Standard bit.ly/2L8haqK.
    * The UK blue chip index closed flat on Friday at 7,558.59 points, at the
end of a turbulent week for markets during which an economic crisis in Turkey
spread anxiety across global financials and mining stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 TBC Bank                                    HY Earnings
 Polymetal International PLC                 Half Year 2018 
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
