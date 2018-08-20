UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,555 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * Insurer Prudential plans to consolidate all non-British European insurance business in its Dublin subsidiary as part of preparations for Britain's exit from the European Union, a letter to clients seen by Reuters showed. * Dalmore Capital, Equitix enter bid conduct agreement for John Laing Infrastructure Fund offer. * The union representing workers of Chilean copper mine Escondida, operated by BHP, signed a new collective labor contract on Friday, ending the risk of a strike that could have paralyzed the world's biggest copper mine. * The co-founder of fashion brand Superdry is donating a million pounds ($1.28 million) to the campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit agreement as Britain prepares to outline in more detail how a no-deal outcome would work. * The search for Esure's next chief executive has been delayed by the company's agreement to be taken over by US private equity giant Bain Capital for 1.2 billion pounds, according to the Telegraph bit.ly/2N0sYxb. * British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is working on a strategy to reduce the number of brands in India to around 20 from 130, and bring in more patented products from the parent to the country, according to Business Standard bit.ly/2L8haqK. * The UK blue chip index closed flat on Friday at 7,558.59 points, at the end of a turbulent week for markets during which an economic crisis in Turkey spread anxiety across global financials and mining stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TBC Bank HY Earnings Polymetal International PLC Half Year 2018 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)