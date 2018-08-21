FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
August 21, 2018 / 5:07 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 16 points lower at 7,575 on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: Global miner BHP posted a 33 percent jump in
annual underlying profit on Tuesday on robust oil and copper
prices and paid a record final dividend, although it pushed out
the timing for some future cost savings.
      BHP is also assessing the impact of an ongoing outage at
its Olympic dam copper smelter in South Australia.
      BHP is a little nervous about the near-term outlook for
commodity prices, its chief executive said.
    * EU-RUSSIA SANCTIONS: Britain on Tuesday will call for the
European Union to increase sanctions against Russia, saying the
bloc had to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with the United States,
which hit Moscow with new economic curbs this month.

    * SKY: Sky said on Monday that it expected to pay
its advisers between 90 million pounds and 97 million pounds
($123.7 million) if Twenty-First Century Fox succeeds
with its takeover of the British broadcaster.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at
7,591.26 points on Monday, leaving last week's four-month lows
behind as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and Turkey buoyed
markets, while luxury handbag maker Mulberry sank after results.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Persimmon                     Half Year 2018
 John Wood Group               Half Year 2018
 Nostrum Oil & Gas             Half Year 2018
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.