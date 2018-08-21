UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7,575 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Global miner BHP posted a 33 percent jump in annual underlying profit on Tuesday on robust oil and copper prices and paid a record final dividend, although it pushed out the timing for some future cost savings. BHP is also assessing the impact of an ongoing outage at its Olympic dam copper smelter in South Australia. BHP is a little nervous about the near-term outlook for commodity prices, its chief executive said. * EU-RUSSIA SANCTIONS: Britain on Tuesday will call for the European Union to increase sanctions against Russia, saying the bloc had to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with the United States, which hit Moscow with new economic curbs this month. * SKY: Sky said on Monday that it expected to pay its advisers between 90 million pounds and 97 million pounds ($123.7 million) if Twenty-First Century Fox succeeds with its takeover of the British broadcaster. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,591.26 points on Monday, leaving last week's four-month lows behind as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and Turkey buoyed markets, while luxury handbag maker Mulberry sank after results. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Persimmon Half Year 2018 John Wood Group Half Year 2018 Nostrum Oil & Gas Half Year 2018 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)