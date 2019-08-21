Consumer Goods and Retail
August 21, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 21

    Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5
points lower at 7,121 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RYANAIR:  Belgium's CNE and ACV PULS trade unions have told members not to
comply with a Ryanair request to staff flights affected by a planned
strike by Portuguese crew from Wednesday, a letter sent to the airline seen by
Reuters showed.
    * OIL: Brent crude oil futures rose above $60 a barrel for the first time in
over a week on Wednesday after a data report showed a larger-than-expected drop
in U.S. crude inventories, but ongoing worries about a possible global recession
capped gains.
    * GOLD:  Gold prices held steady on Wednesday after recovering to above the
key $1,500 an ounce level in the previous session, with investors waiting for
the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting for possible clues on further
U.S. interest rate cuts.
    * MINERS: Iron ore futures in China sank to their lowest in 10 weeks on
Wednesday, extending losses along with coke, after mining giant BHP Group
 gave a downbeat outlook for steelmaking raw material prices.
   
    * London's main index ended firmly in the red on Tuesday after new
U.S.-China trade jitters and political instability in Italy took down
heavyweight firms across sectors, while exporter stocks dipped as the pound
gained after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments on the Brexit process.

 Anglo-Eastern Plantations                        Half Year Earnings Release
 Empresaria Group                                 Half Year Earnings Release
 Costain Group                                    Half Year Earnings Release
 Hansteen Holdings                                Half Year Earnings Release
 Hansteen Holdings                                Half Year Earnings Call
 OneSavings Bank                                  Q2 Earnings Release
 Charter Court Financial Services                 Half Year Earnings Release
       
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
