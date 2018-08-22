FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 5:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 16 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. 
    
    * CAPITA: Outsourcing company Capita has poached the
finance chief of bus and train company Go-Ahead Group to
become its new CFO, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
    * SUPERDRUG: British pharmacy Superdrug said late on Tuesday
there had been a "possible disclosure" of personal information
of some of their Superdrug.com customers, which could include
names, addresses, dates of birth and telephone numbers.

    * SAINSBURY: Martin Walker, UK equities fund manager at
Invesco Perpetual, the third largest shareholder in J Sainsbury
Plc SBRY.L, has backed its proposed 12 billion pounds ($15.30
billion) merger with Asda, The Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2w02hls
 

    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on
Tuesday, as investors as a weak U.S. dollar weighed on
multinational stocks and results from BHP Billiton disappointed.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Sportech              Half Year 2018
 
        
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
