UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * CAPITA: Outsourcing company Capita has poached the finance chief of bus and train company Go-Ahead Group to become its new CFO, Sky News reported on Tuesday. * SUPERDRUG: British pharmacy Superdrug said late on Tuesday there had been a "possible disclosure" of personal information of some of their Superdrug.com customers, which could include names, addresses, dates of birth and telephone numbers. * SAINSBURY: Martin Walker, UK equities fund manager at Invesco Perpetual, the third largest shareholder in J Sainsbury Plc SBRY.L, has backed its proposed 12 billion pounds ($15.30 billion) merger with Asda, The Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2w02hls * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, as investors as a weak U.S. dollar weighed on multinational stocks and results from BHP Billiton disappointed. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets