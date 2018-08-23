FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18
points lower at 7,557 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SKY-COMCAST-FOX: Comcast Corp said it had received valid
acceptances for shares representing just 0.21 percent of Sky Plc  after
its 14.75 pound per share offer to buy 61 percent of the European broadcaster. 

    * SHELL: A fire which broke out at a Shell-owned chemical plant on
the same site as Essar Oil UK's Stanlow refinery in northwestern England on
Wednesday has been extinguished.
    * PLAYTECH: Casino and gaming software maker Playtech gave its
chairman Alan Jackson a pay hike of 66,000 pounds-a-year, Sky News reported on
Wednesday. bit.ly/2N9Mes4
    * GSK: A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday tossed a $3 million verdict against
GlaxoSmithKline over the suicide of an attorney who took a generic
version of the company's antidepressant Paxil, finding the company could not be
held liable for injuries allegedly caused by a generic copy.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co has recommended that
shareholders in British sportswear retailer Sports Direct International Plc
SPD.L vote against some directors, including Chief Executive Mike Ashley and
Chairman Keith Hellawell, at the company's annual meeting on Sept. 12. 

    * SHAZAM: Apple is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval
for its planned acquisition of British music discovery app Shazam, two people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
    * BREXIT: Britain will step up its planning for a no-deal Brexit on Thursday
as it publishes a series of notes advising people and businesses how to protect
themselves from the potential disruption of a clean break with the European
Union.
    * EX-DIVS: Berkeley Group, Carnival Plc, Croda
International, Imperial Brands, London Stock Exchange Group
, Mondi Plc, Paddy Power Betfair, Prudential Plc
, Royal Bank of Scotland will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.24 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,574.24 points on
Wednesday in cautious trade as investors kept an eye on U.S.-China trade talks
and politics in Washington, while heavyweight energy stocks supported the
broader market.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Premier Oil PLC                  Half Year  
 Phoenix Group                    HY Earnings
 Playtech                         HY Earnings
 OneSavings Bank                  HY Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
