UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 24

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 points at 7,554 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has given the go-ahead to production of an electric version of its E-type sports car with first deliveries planned for the summer of 2020, the company said on Thursday. * SHIRE: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a first of its kind drug from Shire Plc to treat patients aged 12 and older suffering from a rare hereditary disease that causes swelling. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways and Air France said on Thursday they would halt flights to Iran from September for business reasons, months after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would re-impose sanctions on Tehran. * BRITAIN-EU: Britain on Thursday told companies trading with the European Union they would face a tangle of red tape, possible border delays and more costly credit card payments if the government fails to negotiate an exit deal before Britain leaves the bloc. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.15 percent lower at 7,563.22 points on Thursday, as trade tensions between China and the United States kept investors on their toes and a change of sentiment after the open on Wall Street weighed on shares. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Computacenter Half Year 2018 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)