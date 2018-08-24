FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9
points at 7,554 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has
given the go-ahead to production of an electric version of its E-type sports car
with first deliveries planned for the summer of 2020, the company said on
Thursday.
    * SHIRE: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a first
of its kind drug from Shire Plc to treat patients aged 12 and older
suffering from a rare hereditary disease that causes swelling.
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways and Air France said on
Thursday they would halt flights to Iran from September for business reasons,
months after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would re-impose sanctions
on Tehran.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Britain on Thursday told companies trading with the European
Union they would face a tangle of red tape, possible border delays and more
costly credit card payments if the government fails to negotiate an exit deal
before Britain leaves the bloc.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.15 percent lower at 7,563.22 points on
Thursday, as trade tensions between China and the United States kept investors
on their toes and a change of sentiment after the open on Wall Street weighed on
shares.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Computacenter              Half Year 2018 
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
