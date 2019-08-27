UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 27

London Market Report
    Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10
points at 7,085 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * SHELL: Suncor Energy Inc and Shell Canada Ltd, a unit of Royal
Dutch Shell Plc, have asked Canada's energy regulator to urgently
review Enbridge Inc's proposal to switch to fixed contracts on its
Mainline pipeline system, arguing the changes would be an abuse of Enbridge's
market power.
    * GLENCORE: Argentina's opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez met with
mining companies including representatives from Glencore Plc on Monday
in capital Buenos Aires to discuss his plans for the sector, two sources who
attended the meeting said.
    * Publisher Daily Mail and General Trust said on Monday it had
agreed to sell its energy information business Genscape to data analytics
provider Verisk Analytics for $364 million, as the publisher looks to
focus more on its portfolio.
    * British office space provider IWG Plc is planning to list its U.S.
arm in New York for three billion pounds ($3.68 billion), Sky News reported on
Saturday.
    * British Airways pilots are to go on strike for three days in September,
their union said on Friday, in a dispute over pay that could disrupt the peak
summer holiday season.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump
predicted a trade deal with China after positive comments by Beijing, calming
nerves after a round of tit-for-tat tariff hikes had sent markets
reeling.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday, retreating from an over
six-year peak hit in the previous session, as U.S. President Donald Trump
signalled a possible reconciliation with China, calming worries about an
escalation in their trade war.
    * London's main share index handed back its early gains to end 0.5% lower on
Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump's tweeted "order" that U.S. companies
shut operations in China, which dragged internationally exposed miners and banks
into the red.
