August 28, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 46
points higher at 7,623 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * FAROE PETROLEUM: Norwegian oil firm DNO on Monday withdrew its
request for seats on the board of Faroe Petroleum amid an escalating war
of words between the two companies.
    * MELROSE INDUSTRIAL: British turnaround firm Melrose Industries Plc's
 plans to divest one of its U.S.-based units fell through, The Times
reported bit.ly/2wixBw0 on Tuesday, months after Melrose clinched an
8-billion-pound ($10.5 billion) hostile takeover of aerospace and automotive
parts supplier GKN.
    * GOCOMPARE.COM: GoCompare.com Group has attracted possible
takeover interest from private equity firm KKR, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2PyplQx
 late on Friday.

    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.2 percent higher at 7,577.49 points on
Friday, propped up by Shire and commodity sectors as investors digested
a speech by the U.S. Fed chief and the lack of a breakthrough in U.S.-China
trade talks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Bunzl PLC             Half Year 2018 Results
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
