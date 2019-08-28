London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 28

    Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points
lower at 7,081 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BP: The British oil major on Tuesday agreed to sell all its Alaskan
properties for $5.6 billion to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co, exiting a
region where it operated for 60 years.
    * SHELL: The Dutch government will end production at the vast Groningen
natural gas field, operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil
Corp, sooner than previously announced, Dutch Economy Minister Eric
Wiebes said on Tuesday.
    * ICAG: The UK Civil Aviation Authority is questioning ICAG-owned
British Airways after it enraged thousands of travellers by telling them their
flights had been cancelled after its pilots announced they would strike for
three days next month.
    * POLYMETAL: Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal may
consider a special dividend as rising gold prices bring the company closer to
achieving its target debt burden, Chief Financial Officer Maxim Nazimok said on
Tuesday.
    * GLENCORE: A World Bank tribunal has ordered Colombia to repay a $19
million fine it levied on Glencore's coal mining subsidiary Prodeco but
declined the company's petition for $575 million in damages, the government said
on Tuesday.
    * HSBC: HSBC, said on Wednesday it will offer rebates and
fee reductions for small- and medium-sized companies in Hong Kong, as the city's
economy struggles.
    * BREXIT: Opposition parties said they would try to pass a law which would
force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain's departure from
the European Union and prevent a potentially chaotic no-deal exit at the end of
October.
    * BREXIT: Measures proposed by Britain to replace the "backstop" in its
European Union Withdrawal Agreement do not yet come close to what is needed and
it is possible that no solution exists, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney
said on Tuesday.
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker by phone on Tuesday that there was no prospect of
a Brexit deal unless the Irish border backstop was abolished, his office said.

    * PENSIONS: Nearly a third of the companies in Britain's FTSE 100 index of
blue chip firms have agreed to cut pension payments for executives, the
Investment Association said on Wednesday, amid increasing scrutiny of the gap
between bosses' and ordinary workers' pensions in Britain.
    * UK JOBS: British employers plan to hire more staff even as they remain
pessimistic about the economy in the run-up to Brexit, according to a survey
published on Wednesday which showed no sign of a weakening of the strong labour
market.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with U.S. crude gaining 1% after an
industry report showed stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil
user, fell more than expected, easing worries about economic growth due to the
China-U.S. trade war.
    * GOLD: Gold eased on Wednesday, after rising over 1% in the previous
session on fears of a possible recession, but held close to a more than six-year
high on hopes of a rate cut by the U.S. central bank and uncertainties around
the Sino-U.S. trade talks.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.08% lower at 7,089.58 on Tuesday, as
promises from Britain's opposition parties to avert a no-deal Brexit led to
gains for the domestically focused midcap index as well as blue-chip holiday
companies and airlines, although gains in the local currency weighed on the
exporter-heavy FTSE 100.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Petrofac Ltd                     Interim Results
 Headlam Group Plc                Interim Results
 WH Smith Plc                     Pre-close
 Diploma Plc                      Q3 Trading Statement
 Thomas Cook Group Plc            Q3 Trading Statement
 
        
