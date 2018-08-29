FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22
points higher at 7,639 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SINCLAIR PHARMA: Britain's Sinclair Pharma has agreed on the terms
of a potential 32 pence per share cash offer from a unit of China's Huadong
Medicine Co.
    * RBS: A banker from Royal Bank of Scotland's global restructuring
business, who is being investigated on allegations of taking bribes from small
business owners, left the bank with a payoff, The Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2Nqp0xX
    * GLENCORE: A truck caught fire and exploded on Sunday at Glencore's
 Mangara oilfield in Chad, injuring three employees and forcing
production to be suspended, the company said on Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil markets were stable on Wednesday, buoyed by falling supplies from
Iran ahead of U.S. sanctions but held in check by rising production outside the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after the previous session's
sharp fall, but rising U.S. interest rates and lingering Sino-U.S. trade
tensions continued to weigh on the market with investors selling the metal at
small rallies.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,617.22 points at on
Tuesday,  after a trade agreement struck between the United States and Mexico
boosted investors' risk appetite, helping British stocks rise further than
European shares as the market reopened after a public holiday.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
     Johnston Press                     HY Results
       Diploma PLC                    Trading Update 
           IQE                          HY Results
  James Fisher and Sons                 HY Results
        Petrofac                        HY Results
        Gym Group                       HY Results
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
