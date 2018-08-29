UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 points higher at 7,639 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SINCLAIR PHARMA: Britain's Sinclair Pharma has agreed on the terms of a potential 32 pence per share cash offer from a unit of China's Huadong Medicine Co. * RBS: A banker from Royal Bank of Scotland's global restructuring business, who is being investigated on allegations of taking bribes from small business owners, left the bank with a payoff, The Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2Nqp0xX * GLENCORE: A truck caught fire and exploded on Sunday at Glencore's Mangara oilfield in Chad, injuring three employees and forcing production to be suspended, the company said on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil markets were stable on Wednesday, buoyed by falling supplies from Iran ahead of U.S. sanctions but held in check by rising production outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after the previous session's sharp fall, but rising U.S. interest rates and lingering Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to weigh on the market with investors selling the metal at small rallies. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,617.22 points at on Tuesday, after a trade agreement struck between the United States and Mexico boosted investors' risk appetite, helping British stocks rise further than European shares as the market reopened after a public holiday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Johnston Press HY Results Diploma PLC Trading Update IQE HY Results James Fisher and Sons HY Results Petrofac HY Results Gym Group HY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)