UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,097 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: Operations were normal at BP Plc's 430,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery on Wednesday despite talk in Midwestern refined products markets that at least one unit had been shut at the refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations. * IAG: Ground crew of Spanish flag carrier Iberia, part of British Airways owner International Airlines Group will go ahead with planned strikes at Barcelona's El Prat airport on Aug. 30-31, trade union UGT said on Wednesday, only a few hours after suggesting the stoppage could be called off. * Goldman Sachs-backed British broadband operator CityFibre has tabled a bid for rival TalkTalk's network company, FibreNation, Sky News reported on Wednesday. * BREXIT: Deutsche Bank on Wednesday retained its estimate that there is a 50:50 chance Britain will crash out of the European Union without a deal with Brussels following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament. * BREXIT: A petition opposing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for a month in the run-up to the planned Brexit date of Oct. 31 gained more than 450,000 signatures in a matter of hours after Johnson's announcement. * BREXIT: Britain's deepening political crisis over its exit from the European Union will weigh on London's blue-chip stocks index well into next year, as investors continue to steer clear of the region's assets, according to a Reuters poll. * AUTOMOBILE: British new car production fell by an annual 10.6% in July, the 14th consecutive month of declines due to weak demand in EU and Asian markets and model changes, an industry body said on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday for the first time in three days after San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly sounded a note of concern about the strength of U.S. economy. * GOLD: Gold prices eked out gains on Thursday against the backdrop of recession fears, with traders tracking signs of progress on the U.S.-China trade talks and global central banks for direction on interest rates. * EX-DIVS: Auto Trader, InterContinental Hotels and St James Place will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * Britain's Brexit-sensitive domestic stocks fell on Wednesday as renewed worries about the country leaving the European Union without a deal pressured sterling and sapped investor appetite for stocks sensitive to slowing consumer spending. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hays HAYS.L Full Year Results Hunting HTG.L Interim Results Eddie Stobart ESL.L Interim Results Chesnara CSN.L Interim Results James Fisher & Sons FSJ.L Interim Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)