Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
August 3, 2018 / 5:25 AM / in 4 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42
points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: Anglo-Australian miner BHP said on Thursday it had
begun to review contingency plans ahead of a possible strike by union workers at
its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady near a one-year low on Friday amid a
resilient U.S. dollar and were headed for a fourth straight weekly fall.

    * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Friday, supported by traders placing new
hedges in the futures market in anticipation of a decline in U.S. crude
inventories, but held back from advancing by the prospect of rising global
supplies.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 7,575.93 points on
Thursday and touched a one-week low as shares in heavyweight cyclicals dropped
and Bank of England raised interest rates as expected.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Mondi PLC                                             Half Year Earnings
 Cobham PLC                                            Half Year Earnings 
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC                     Half Year Earnings 
 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC                      Half Year Earnings 
 William Hill PLC                                      Half Year Earnings 
 Essentra PLC                                          Half Year Earnings 
 International Consolidated Airlines Group             Half Year Earnings 
 Pets at Home Group PLC                                Q1 Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
