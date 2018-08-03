UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Anglo-Australian miner BHP said on Thursday it had begun to review contingency plans ahead of a possible strike by union workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady near a one-year low on Friday amid a resilient U.S. dollar and were headed for a fourth straight weekly fall. * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Friday, supported by traders placing new hedges in the futures market in anticipation of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, but held back from advancing by the prospect of rising global supplies. * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 7,575.93 points on Thursday and touched a one-week low as shares in heavyweight cyclicals dropped and Bank of England raised interest rates as expected. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mondi PLC Half Year Earnings Cobham PLC Half Year Earnings Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC Half Year Earnings Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Half Year Earnings William Hill PLC Half Year Earnings Essentra PLC Half Year Earnings International Consolidated Airlines Group Half Year Earnings Pets at Home Group PLC Q1 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)