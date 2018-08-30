UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,553 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * SKY: Activist hedge fund Elliott believes Walt Disney's deal to buy assets from Twenty-First Century Fox has valued Sky at more than $34 billion, higher than any of the current offers for the British broadcaster, Britain's takeover regulator disclosed on Wednesday. * ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday a serious genital infection has been reported in patients taking SGLT2 inhibitors, a certain class of diabetes drugs approved for AstraZeneca Plc and several other firms. * GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM: Activist hedge fund Taconic Capital Advisors said on Wednesday that it would sell a 3.55 percent stake in Iraq-based oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. * EX-DIVS: Intercontinental Hotel Group, St James's Place will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.58 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 7,563.21 points on Wednesday, under pressure from a bounce in the pound on the back of remarks from the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who offered Britain close ties after Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Chesnara HY Results Hays FY Results Hunting HY Results Arrow Global HY Results WH Smith Pre-close Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)