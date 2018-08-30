FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points lower at 7,553 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SKY: Activist hedge fund Elliott believes Walt Disney's deal to
buy assets from Twenty-First Century Fox has valued Sky at
more than $34 billion, higher than any of the current offers for the British
broadcaster, Britain's takeover regulator disclosed on Wednesday.
    * ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday a
serious genital infection has been reported in patients taking SGLT2 inhibitors,
a certain class of diabetes drugs approved for AstraZeneca Plc and
several other firms.
    * GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM: Activist hedge fund Taconic Capital Advisors said
on Wednesday that it would sell a 3.55 percent stake in Iraq-based oil producer
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.
    * EX-DIVS: Intercontinental Hotel Group, St James's Place
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 0.58 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 7,563.21 points on
Wednesday, under pressure from a bounce in the pound on the back of remarks from
the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who offered Britain close
ties after Brexit.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    Chesnara                          HY Results
      Hays                            FY Results
    Hunting                           HY Results
  Arrow Global                        HY Results
    WH Smith                  Pre-close Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
