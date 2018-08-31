FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 31

2 Min Read

    Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points lower at 7,553 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * WPP: WPP will name its unassuming former digital boss Mark Read as
its new chief executive, tasked with turning around the world's largest
advertising group in the wake of Martin Sorrell's departure, a city source told
Reuters.
    * WONGA: Britain's biggest payday lender Wonga Group collapsed on Thursday,
saying it had decided to put its UK operations into administration against a
backdrop of widespread criticism for high interest rates and marketing tactics
used by the industry.
    * VODAFONE: Idea Cellular and Vodafone have cleared the
last regulatory hurdle to merge their operations in India, a source told
Reuters, opening the way for the creation of a new market leader in the fiercely
competitive country.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Friday but remained on course to rack up
their longest monthly losing streak since 2013, hit by worries over lingering
U.S.-Sino trade tensions.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,516.03 points on
Thursday, as pressure from a firmer pound hit the index's dollar-earning
constituents, though utilities were a relative bright spot.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Restaurant Group  <RTN.L  Half Year 2018
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
