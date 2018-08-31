UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 31

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,553 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * WPP: WPP will name its unassuming former digital boss Mark Read as its new chief executive, tasked with turning around the world's largest advertising group in the wake of Martin Sorrell's departure, a city source told Reuters. * WONGA: Britain's biggest payday lender Wonga Group collapsed on Thursday, saying it had decided to put its UK operations into administration against a backdrop of widespread criticism for high interest rates and marketing tactics used by the industry. * VODAFONE: Idea Cellular and Vodafone have cleared the last regulatory hurdle to merge their operations in India, a source told Reuters, opening the way for the creation of a new market leader in the fiercely competitive country. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Friday but remained on course to rack up their longest monthly losing streak since 2013, hit by worries over lingering U.S.-Sino trade tensions. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,516.03 points on Thursday, as pressure from a firmer pound hit the index's dollar-earning constituents, though utilities were a relative bright spot. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Restaurant Group <RTN.L Half Year 2018 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)