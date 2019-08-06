UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 to 7,206 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is considering to install solar panels to power its Bukom refining site in Singapore, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday * OIL: Brent crude rose on Tuesday, after earlier falling to its lowest since January, as traders betting on falling prices bought back contracts to lock in profits from recent declines caused by the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. * GOLD: Gold prices held firm near six-year highs on Tuesday as investors flocked to safety after the United States designated Beijing a currency manipulator, escalating a protracted trade war between the world's two biggest economies. * The UK blue chip index closed down 2.5% lower at 7223.85 as U.S.-China trade tensions prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets, while Ocado and Marks & Spencer fell after sealing a deal to set up an online food joint venture. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: InterContinental Hotels IHG.L Half Year Earnings Release IWG IWG.L Half Year Earnings Release Rotork ROR.L Half Year Earnings Release Genel Energy GENL.L Half Year Earnings Release TP ICAP TCAPI.L Half Year Earnings Release Synthomer SYNTS.L Half Year Earnings Release SDL SDL.L Half Year Earnings Release Meggitt MGGT.L Half Year Earnings Release Rolls-Royce RR.L Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)