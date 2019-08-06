Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 6

    Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17
to 7,206 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is considering to install solar panels
to power its Bukom refining site in Singapore, a company spokeswoman told
Reuters on Tuesday  
    * OIL: Brent crude rose on Tuesday, after earlier falling to its lowest
since January, as traders betting on falling prices bought back contracts to
lock in profits from recent declines caused by the escalating trade dispute
between the U.S. and China.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held firm near six-year highs on Tuesday as investors
flocked to safety after the United States designated Beijing a currency
manipulator, escalating a protracted trade war between the world's two biggest
economies.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 2.5% lower at 7223.85 as U.S.-China
trade tensions prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets, while Ocado and
Marks & Spencer fell after sealing a deal to set up an online food joint
venture.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
  InterContinental Hotels    IHG.L    Half Year Earnings Release
            IWG              IWG.L    Half Year Earnings Release
          Rotork             ROR.L    Half Year Earnings Release
       Genel Energy         GENL.L    Half Year Earnings Release
          TP ICAP           TCAPI.L   Half Year Earnings Release
         Synthomer          SYNTS.L   Half Year Earnings Release
            SDL              SDL.L    Half Year Earnings Release
          Meggitt           MGGT.L    Half Year Earnings Release
        Rolls-Royce          RR.L     Half Year Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
