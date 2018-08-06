UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25 points at 7,865 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc said on Monday its pretax profit rose 4.6 percent for the first half of the year, as Europe's biggest bank showed early progress in its strategy of returning to growth mode after years of restructuring. * JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND: John Laing Infrastructure Fund (JLIF) said on Friday it will be acquired by a consortium of funds for about 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion). * HOUSE OF FRASER: House of Fraser said on Sunday it had settled with a group of landlords that had challenged the retailer's restructuring plan that includes the closure of 31 of its 59 stores early next year. * CENTRICA: British utility Centrica said on Monday it has made a multi-million pound investment in an Israeli start-up that develops software for electric vehicle charging solutions. * LEGAL & GENERAL/VIRGIN MONEY: British insurer Legal & General said on Monday it has teamed up with Virgin Money to offer lifetime mortgages to Virgin customers at the end of their interest-only home loan term. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 7,659.10 points on Friday as cyclical stocks recovered due to a respite from trade and Brexit worries, while results from Mondi and RBS were well-received. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Vedanta Resources Q1 Production Results Synthomer HY Earnings SDL HY Earnings Ultra Electronics HY Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)