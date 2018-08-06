FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
August 6, 2018 / 5:31 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25
points at 7,865 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc said on Monday its pretax profit rose 4.6
percent for the first half of the year, as Europe's biggest bank showed early
progress in its strategy of returning to growth mode after years of
restructuring.
    * JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND: John Laing Infrastructure Fund
(JLIF) said on Friday it will be acquired by a consortium of funds for about 1.4
billion pounds ($1.8 billion).
    * HOUSE OF FRASER: House of Fraser said on Sunday it had settled with a
group of landlords that had challenged the retailer's restructuring plan that
includes the closure of 31 of its 59 stores early next year.
    * CENTRICA: British utility Centrica said on Monday it has made a
multi-million pound investment in an Israeli start-up that develops software for
electric vehicle charging solutions.
    * LEGAL & GENERAL/VIRGIN MONEY: British insurer Legal & General
said on Monday it has teamed up with Virgin Money to offer lifetime
mortgages to Virgin customers at the end of their interest-only home loan term. 

    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 7,659.10 points on
Friday as cyclical stocks recovered due to a respite from trade and Brexit
worries, while results from Mondi and RBS were well-received.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
  Vedanta Resources              Q1 Production Results
     Synthomer                        HY Earnings
        SDL                           HY Earnings
 Ultra Electronics                    HY Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.