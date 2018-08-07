FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6
points at 7,670 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: Miner BHP said on Monday it had formally requested a period
of government mediation with the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile,
the world's largest, hours before the union threatened to begin a walk-off.

    * MONDI: Mondi Plc acquired a controlling stake in Egypt's Suez
Bags for 26.01 Egyptian pounds per share ($1.46), which implies an
equity value of 13.6 million euros.
    * FEVERTREE: The founders of Fevertree Drinks Plc Charles Rolls and
Tim Warrillow looks to sell around 2 million shares in the mixer maker, leaving
them with stakes of 8 percent and 4.7 percent respectively.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,663.78 points on
Monday, as energy stocks tracked rising oil prices, while HSBC fell after its
earnings update failed to impress.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
           TP ICAP                            HY Earnings
            Rotork                            HY Earnings
     Domino's Pizza Group                     HY Earnings
         Genel Energy                         HY Earnings
        Intertek Group                        HY Earnings
 InterContinental Hotels Group                HY Earnings
             IWG                              HY Earnings
           T Clarke                           HY Earnings
     Standard Life Aberdeen                   HY Earnings
       Hargreaves Lansdown                    FY Earnings
            Meggitt                           HY Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com


($1 = 17.8300 Egyptian pounds)

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
