UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,670 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Miner BHP said on Monday it had formally requested a period of government mediation with the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, hours before the union threatened to begin a walk-off. * MONDI: Mondi Plc acquired a controlling stake in Egypt's Suez Bags for 26.01 Egyptian pounds per share ($1.46), which implies an equity value of 13.6 million euros. * FEVERTREE: The founders of Fevertree Drinks Plc Charles Rolls and Tim Warrillow looks to sell around 2 million shares in the mixer maker, leaving them with stakes of 8 percent and 4.7 percent respectively. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,663.78 points on Monday, as energy stocks tracked rising oil prices, while HSBC fell after its earnings update failed to impress. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TP ICAP HY Earnings Rotork HY Earnings Domino's Pizza Group HY Earnings Genel Energy HY Earnings Intertek Group HY Earnings InterContinental Hotels Group HY Earnings IWG HY Earnings T Clarke HY Earnings Standard Life Aberdeen HY Earnings Hargreaves Lansdown FY Earnings Meggitt HY Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines ($1 = 17.8300 Egyptian pounds)